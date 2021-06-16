In a recent meeting, the Allen City Council recognized volunteers for the city’s Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) and Citizens Fire Academy Alumni (CFA) for their coordination of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Joining Mayor Ken Fulk in paying this recognition was Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd.
“The vaccine hub would not have happened without these volunteers,” he said. “With the help of these volunteers, our hub was the biggest vaccine provider in Collin County. This was done without federal aid and without a private company — it was done by our community.”
According to city officials, these volunteers collectively served 4,000 hours in service of vaccinating approximately 50,000 people.
Anime Con
The Allen Public Library is hosting an event dubbed “Virtual Teen Anime Con” from Monday through Friday.
The affair, limited to students in grades 7-12, will include a cosplay contest, “virtual apocalypse team” exercise and a presentation from voice actress Terri Doty, who is known for her voiceover work in shows produced by Flower Mound-based entertainment company Funimation.
More information can be found online at cityofallen.org/1500/Anime-Con.
ESSER funds
The deadline of a survey provided by Allen ISD to district stakeholders seeking feedback on its allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Funds passed Sunday night.
Those who missed the deadline still have an opportunity to voice their input, however, as the district will conduct a public hearing in its Monday Board of Trustees meeting.
The aggregated community feedback will determine how the district will disperse relief funds given via a $122 billion formula grant Congress gave to local education agencies (a cohort that includes school districts) across the country. Through this program, Allen ISD will receive a total allocation of $8.6 million, which are to be spent in their entirety by September, 2024.
Allen ISD is authorized to use the funds for various functions, including facility repairs, bridging educational outcome disparities among students, public health strategy development, mental health services, free-meal programs and staff training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.