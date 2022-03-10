The results of a long-running survey from Allen’s Downtown Steering Committee were released on Monday.
According to the data, 59.5% cited the library as the main reason for visiting downtown, while 83% said they would like to see restaurants in the neighborhood.
The full results can be accessed online at t.ly/Rt0v.
Caplinger’s plea hearing postponed
A plea hearing for former Allen mayor pro tem Gary Caplinger was rescheduled to April 21. The hearing was initially slated to happen on March 3, after a continuance for a Dec. 9 plea hearing was granted.
Caplinger was arrested in February 2021 on two child pornography charges, with one charge including intent to promote. Allen City Council accepted and finalized his resignation later that month.
Allen City Council voted in favor of an action item that would authorize the city to incur $190,000 in annual cellular equipment and service costs. This will actually save Allen money compared to the previous cellular services contract, which is slated to expire this month, council documents said.
The city previously negotiated a discounted contract with T-Mobile by using a Texas Department of Information Resources (TXDIR) contract, but per the council’s Tuesday directive, the city will now use a contract from the United States federal government’s General Services Administration (GSA).
While TXDIR’s contract saved the city 17% compared to standard rates, GSA’s contract will save it 18%. Per the documents, Allen’s government currently utilizes 156 mobile voice lines and 312 mobile data lines.
Eagle Give Day
On Friday, more than 2,000 Allen High School students volunteered to make approximately 5,800 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless, a children’s hospital, the All Community Outreach and more.
This initiative was done as part of the school’s annual Eagle Give Day.
