The Allen Downtown Steering Committee is hosting one more downtown visioning workshop before the end of its public input phase.
The second-to-last one took place Thursday at 6:30 p.m., while the second and last one will take place Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The stated objective of these meetings has been “to identify shared goals and priorities that will become the foundation to the plan’s vision.”
AISD weather day info
Allen ISD announced that students will not have to make up for the missed class time that resulted from February’s cold snap. To that end, Monday will remain a student holiday, and the remainder of the school year is continuing as originally planned for now.
#NoPlaceLikeAllen
On Monday, the city of Allen kicked off a photo contest that will run through March 14.
Dubbed “#NoPlaceLikeAllen,” the contest invites residents of Allen to share their love story and include engagement and wedding photos that were shot in the city. Selected winners for the engagement photo will receive a $75 gift card to Hedary’s. Selected winners for the wedding photo will receive a $75 gift card to Roman Cucina Allen and a weekend night stay at the Marriott hotel by the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
