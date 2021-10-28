In a Tuesday meeting, Allen City Council voted to set the canvass for Tuesday’s upcoming special election to Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Under the process of canvassing, the city secretary and members of the council will aggregate every ballot and formally confirm the results of an election.
The council will canvass the results of a city charter election wherein two ballot items, if enacted, would change term limits and lifetime service limits for Allen City Council members.
COVID cases down
COVID-19 cases in the city of Allen have seen a decline from September to October so far, data from the city’s dashboard revealed.
In September, 1,179 cases were reported in the city, with 1,065 of them taking place between Sept. 1-26. October’s cases were considerably lower, with 352 cases being reported from Oct. 1-26.
“State of Allen”
Registration is now open for a luncheon dubbed “State of Allen,” which will take place on Nov. 30 at the Watters Creek Convention Center.
Speakers for this engagement include Allen Mayor Ken Fulk, Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock, Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce Chair Paul Hernandez and Collin College President H. Neil Matkin. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis will be moderating the discussion.
The luncheon has an expressed goal of “[giving] business and community leaders an insight into the future vision of our community.”
To register, go to www.stateofallen.com.
$2.2M VoIP approved
The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a $2.2 million expenditure for a voice over internet protocol (VoIP) solution, a purchase that would effectively overhaul the district’s communications system in implementing more updated software.
Officials say this would, among other things, give the district more reliable service even during network outages.
