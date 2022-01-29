Former Allen mayor pro tem Douglas Robert Gallagher died on Jan. 13 at the age of 77. His cause of death was not revealed.
A resident of Allen since 1985, Gallagher was first elected to Allen City Council’s Place 3 seat in 1995. He served as mayor pro tem from 2000-2001, and also served on the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission and Allen Economic Development Corporation.
A funeral service was held for Gallagher at Allen’s Grace Church on Saturday, and his family was honored by Allen Mayor Ken Fulk in the Allen City Council’s Tuesday meeting.
Unemployment rate declines
Allen’s unemployment rate declined by 0.3% from November to December, Friday data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
According to the data, the city reported 203 fewer unemployed workforce participants in this interim as Frisco reported 375 fewer, and Plano 593 fewer. Conversely, the city’s civilian labor force decreased in population by 177 people, bringing the current population to 61,124.
The statewide unemployment rate in Texas declined by 0.2%, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Dallas-Plano-Irving metropolitan division reported a decrease by 0.3%.
100% occupancy
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Allen reported 100% occupancy in its intensive care unit (ICU) between Jan. 14-20, Monday data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed.
Nearby hospitals in Plano, McKinney and Frisco reported ICU occupancies of at least 94%, with Texas Health Presbyterian in Plano and Baylor Scott & White’s Frisco and McKinney locations also reporting 100%.
A spokesperson for Texas Health Systems was reached for information regarding average patient wait times across Collin County.
Candidates so far
An open records request filed by Star Local Media for candidates who have filed campaign treasurer appointments for the city’s upcoming May election was returned by the city secretary’s office on Tuesday.
The candidates running for Allen City Council so far are as follows:
Place 4
Chris Schulmeister (Place 4, incumbent)
Place 6
Nathan Polsky
Srini Raghavan
Kristin L. Gills
Teal M. Scott
Academic calendar approved
In its Monday meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
The school year will begin on Aug. 10 and run through May 26. Winter break will start on Dec. 16 and end on Jan. 4, while spring break will run from March 6-10.
Food for fines
All Community Outreach (ACO) and the city of Allen accrued 447 pounds in donated food for its “Food for Fines” drive, which ran from Jan. 8-16.
For this event, city staff waived $1 in fines for each individual food item that was donated.
