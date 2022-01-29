Chance of Rain: 88% Sunrise: 07:21:32 AM Sunset: 05:59:54 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: N @ 18 mph UV Index: 2 Low

Wednesday Night

Watching a potential winter storm. Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.