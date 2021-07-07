Have worn or damaged American flags?
VFW Post 2195 of Allen is providing free flag disposal and repair services to businesses or residents in need of them. The organization will clean and repair salvageable flags, and retire non-salvageable flags in a manner in compliance with the Flag Code of the United States.
For more information, email vfw2195cdr@gmail.com.
Letters for seniors
The Allen Senior Recreation Center is accepting submissions for its “Cards for Seniors” campaign with a firm deadline of Aug. 21, a day in which World Senior Citizen’s Day falls.
For this event, residents are encouraged to write or design letters, postcards or other messages to some of Allen’s senior citizens.
More information can be found online at lifeinallen.org.
Collateral Damage
The Allen Public Library will host a virtual presentation featuring author and former criminal defense attorney Mark Shaw, author of the book Collateral Damage: The Mysterious Deaths of Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Kilgallen, and the Ties That Bind Them to Robert Kennedy and the JFK Assassination.
In his book, Shaw argued that Kilgallen, a journalist who covered the Warren Commission’s investigation into President John F. Kennedy’s assassination at great length, was killed because she was in the process of revealing that a Mafia boss played a role in Kennedy’s assassination. Kilgallen’s official cause of death was cited as an overdose of alcohol and barbiturates.
Shaw’s virtual conference with the Allen Public Library will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Viewers can submit questions via email at liveonstage@cityofallen.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.