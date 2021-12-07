A plea hearing for former Allen Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger scheduled for Thursday was reset to March 3.
Caplinger’s attorney, Todd Shapiro, did not clarify when asked for a reason.
Caplinger was arrested on Feb. 11 on two child pornography charges, with one charge including intent to promote. Allen City Council accepted and finalized his resignation on Feb. 23.
COVID cases decline
Daily COVID-19 cases have declined in Allen from October to November, data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed.
While October saw a total of 399 cases reported, November saw 271, a 32% decrease.
Molsen input meeting
Allen Parks and Recreation will be hosting a public input meeting on Monday to receive community feedback on Molsen Farm, a property along Greenville Avenue and Ridgemont Drive that is primarily owned by the city and Allen ISD.
Discussions on potential use of the property have been ongoing since 2006. The future of the property was discussed in a Nov. 30 stakeholder meeting by the Allen City Council, Allen ISD Board of Trustees, Keep Allen Beautiful and other city organizations.
