Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at an event at Heritage Ranch in Fairview one day before announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19.

 Courtesy of Greg Abbott / Twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 just one day after he made a highly publicized appearance in Fairview for a Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting. The standing room-only event drew an estimated 300 people, most of whom were pictured unmasked.

Abbott’s office confirmed in a statement that the 63-year-old governor is fully vaccinated and experiencing no symptoms. He is also quarantining in the Governor’s Mansion while undergoing daily tests and Regeneron’s antibody treatment.

City wins award

For the 22nd year in a row, the city of Allen was presented with an award for its fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The award was presented by the city’s finance department during the Allen City Council’s Aug. 10 meeting and came from the Government Finance Officers Association, whose “Distinguished Budget Presentation” award is given to recipients who “satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for an effective budget presentation.”

Peppa Pig comes to Allen

The Allen Event Center announced that it will be host to a “Peppa Pig Live” event slated to take place on Sept. 21.

The live music and dance show will feature characters from its namesake Peppa Pig, a popular British children’s television show whose fame has been accentuated with its online virality. Since 2013, the program’s official YouTube channel has amassed 24.6 million subscribers and over 16 billion views.

Library network update

If you tried to go to the Allen Public Library Tuesday morning only to find it closed until noon, library staff say it was due to a network upgrade.

A network upgrade for the facility is still in progress, but residents will still be able to use the library’s Wi-Fi and computers until then, while phones, curbside pickup and public printing will not be available.

The library will also be closed on Sept. 5 and 6 in observance of Labor Day.

Getting the chip

As part of its Clear the Shelter initiative, the Allen Animal Shelter will be offering microchipping services that include scanning for present microchips and administering new ones for $10.

