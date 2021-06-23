Sunday marked the 68th anniversary of Allen’s incorporation as a city.
Named after the Republic of Texas’s last attorney general, Ebenezer Allen, the city was incorporated in 1953 decades following its growth as a railroad and agricultural hotbed.
Before immigrants settled in the territory in the 1840s, Allen was previously home to the Caddo, Jumanos, Kickapoo, Tawakoni, Comanche and Wichita tribes.
Eagle Stadium gets new sponsor
The Allen ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted in favor of a sponsorship agreement between Eagle Stadium and Hat Creek Burger Company, for which the latter will pay $25,000 per year over the course of the three-year agreement.
“If approved, we will begin working with the sponsor so we can begin installing signage and all the advertisements before the fall semester,” said Allen ISD Chief Information Officer David Hicks to trustees Monday night.
The sponsorship agreement stipulates certain caveats pertaining to the content of the advertising. For example, the company cannot display or advertise alcoholic beverages, even though restaurant locations serve it.
Allen Event Center Blood Drive
Classic rock radio station Lone Star 92.5 is working with Allen officials in hosting the former’s annual Summer Blood Drive on Friday at the Allen Event Center.
From 6 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Carter Blood Care will be administering blood draws in the event center’s South Concourse. Those who donate a pint of blood will receive a free t-shirt.
Donors are asked to set up appointments online at bit.ly/2RcPE4B and to complete a questionnaire at qs.carterbloodcare.org/HOME/INDEX.
