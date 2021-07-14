Allen Roundup 7.14

From left to right: Allen Mayor Ken Fulk and Allen Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

In a Tuesday meeting, Allen Mayor Ken Fulk issued a proclamation recognizing July 2021 as Parks and Recreation Month.

“Our Parks and Recreation Department is a very large group of people, [and] they all do a great job,” Fulk said. “I certainly want to say thank you to all of you for all the great things you do to make life great for our citizens in the city of Allen.”

Following this proclamation, a 2021 Allen Parks and Recreation report was presented to the council by Parks and Recreation Board Chair Geoben Johnson III.

Spring cleaning

The city of Allen is hosting an online auction wherein people can purchase a series of miscellaneous items.  

Most of these items include retired vehicles, namely a series of Ford trucks, but bidders can purchase other items such as bags of clothing, office furniture, an ice machine and a Christmas tree.

The city has issued a disclaimer that each item will be sold “as is, where is and with all faults and defects therein.” The auction will close on July 26. Residents can bid for the items online at renebates.com/a_list_2.php?id=201&cat=all.

Anxious dogs showcased

The Allen Animal Shelter is teaming up with Allen City Television in its search for residents with dogs who are prone to experiencing separation anxiety.

“We are teaming up with Allen City Television and a professional dog behaviorist to film a video with helpful tips with dogs and separation anxiety,” the shelter said in a social media post. “Call the city of Allen Animal Shelter to inquire and see if your home could be the next great feature in dog training.”

More information can be found online at cityofallen.org/947/Animal-Services.

