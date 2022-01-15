MLK Day Collin County will be hosting its annual “MLK Appreciation Day Service” on Monday at Allen’s Cottonwood Creek Church in celebration of Martin Luther King Day.
The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and can be livestreamed online at t.ly/QtG4.
ERCOT town hall
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will be conducting a town hall at the Allen City Council chambers on Jan. 24 to answer questions from residents about the state’s power grid.
ERCOT’s interim president and CEO, Brad Jones, will be answering the questions.
Questions can be submitted at the in-person meeting or in the comments on the meeting’s YouTube livestream.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The livestream can be accessed online at t.ly/6pi1.
Expenditures approved
In its Tuesday meeting, Allen City Council approved the following city expenditures:
- $450,000 for a contract with a firm that performs HVAC maintenance and repairs for city facilities. Preventative maintenance is budgeted in the proposal for city hall, the police headquarters and more.
- $206,000 for complete replacement of playground equipment at Greenville Heights Park
- $205,000 for consultation and data collection services for city-wide pavement and alley improvements
- $159,000 for data backup and network storage system for the city’s IT department
AISD calendar considered
In a Monday workshop meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees considered a proposed academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year, which will be formally voted on in the board’s Jan. 24 meeting.
The draft proposes that the school year start on Aug. 10 and end on May 26, with winter break running from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, and spring break running from March 6-10.
RAD registration closed
Registration for the Allen Police Department’s “Rape, Aggression Defense” (R.A.D.) classes is now closed. The courses will be conducted on each Tuesday starting this Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Allen Heights Baptist Church on 1309 East Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.