Allen roundup 1.15.22

MLK Day Collin County is celebrating Martin Luther King Day at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen on Monday.

 Courtesy of MLK Day Collin County / Facebook

MLK Day Collin County will be hosting its annual “MLK Appreciation Day Service” on Monday at Allen’s Cottonwood Creek Church in celebration of Martin Luther King Day.

The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and can be livestreamed online at t.ly/QtG4.

ERCOT town hall

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will be conducting a town hall at the Allen City Council chambers on Jan. 24 to answer questions from residents about the state’s power grid.

ERCOT’s interim president and CEO, Brad Jones, will be answering the questions.

Questions can be submitted at the in-person meeting or in the comments on the meeting’s YouTube livestream.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The livestream can be accessed online at t.ly/6pi1.

Expenditures approved

In its Tuesday meeting, Allen City Council approved the following city expenditures:

  • $450,000 for a contract with a firm that performs HVAC maintenance and repairs for city facilities. Preventative maintenance is budgeted in the proposal for city hall, the police headquarters and more.
  • $206,000 for complete replacement of playground equipment at Greenville Heights Park
  • $205,000 for consultation and data collection services for city-wide pavement and alley improvements
  • $159,000 for data backup and network storage system for the city’s IT department

AISD calendar considered

In a Monday workshop meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees considered a proposed academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year, which will be formally voted on in the board’s Jan. 24 meeting.

The draft proposes that the school year start on Aug. 10 and end on May 26, with winter break running from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, and spring break running from March 6-10.

RAD registration closed

Registration for the Allen Police Department’s “Rape, Aggression Defense” (R.A.D.) classes is now closed. The courses will be conducted on each Tuesday starting this Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Allen Heights Baptist Church on 1309 East Main Street.

