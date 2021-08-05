In a Tuesday meeting, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to amend the Allen Land Development Code to allow permitted businesses to serve alcoholic beverages “to-go.”
This amendment comes nearly three months after the Texas State Legislature passed HB 1024, a bill that allowed bars and restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages via pickup or delivery options for off-premise consumption.
Orientation
Mayor Ken Fulk and Councilmen Daren Meis, Dave Shafer and Dave Cornette went to San Antonio last Thursday for the Newly Elected City Officials’ Orientation, an event sponsored by the Texas Municipal League and the Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers and Commissioners.
The former organization includes 1,167 member cities including Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, El Paso, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
“The orientation provides an opportunity for newly elected city officials to voluntarily enhance their knowledge of city government and sharpen their leadership skills,” the city of Allen said in a social media post.
New Lovejoy appointees
Lovejoy ISD has announced that Austin Coachman and Tyler Wicke will serve as assistant principals of Lovejoy High School in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Coachman has previously served as an assistant principal for Red Oak High School and has been in the education field for nine years. Since completing graduate work at the University of Texas in Austin in 2016, Wicke worked as a math teacher and coach for Lovejoy ISD.
“We are thrilled to have Austin and Tyler returning home to Lovejoy,” Superintendent Katie Kordel said in a statement. “They have a demonstrated history of strong leadership skills and making meaningful connections with students, staff and parents. They will be valuable assets to Lovejoy ISD.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.