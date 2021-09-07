Allen city officials are soliciting donations for the North Texas Food Bank’s annual Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive. For this month-long initiative, whose 2021 iteration kicked off on Sept. 1, the non-profit organization is endeavoring to collect 300,000 pounds of peanut butter to benefit area families in need.
Residents can drop off peanut butter jars at Allen City Hall in a donation box located on the first floor or donate through Mayor Ken Fulk’s donation drive webpage.
Donations for the latter can be made at https://give.ntfb.org/.
COVID cases rise
Health officials have reported 913 COVID-19 infections in Allen throughout the month of August, data from Allen’s coronavirus dashboard revealed.
Severity of cases appeared to fluctuate, with some days seeing as little as two infections, but officials reported that 100 people in Allen tested positive on Aug. 18.
These numbers signify an exponential increase of COVID-19 cases, as the city reported 238 positive cases in July.
(No) vacancy
Allen City Council’s Council Nominating Committee will convene at Allen City Hall Friday afternoon to discuss applicants looking to fill vacancies on various city boards, commissions and committees.
These vacancies include those for Board of Adjustment, Library Board, Keep Allen Beautiful, Parks and Recreation and the Allen Public Art Committee. The application deadline lapsed on Aug. 4, with appointment interviews taking place on Aug. 19.
The Council Nominating Committee is comprised of Councilmen Daren Meis, Carl Clemencich and Baine Brooks.
