Input is being requested via online survey by Allen Public Library officials and architects in the planned expansion of the library facility.
“Responses will provide critical insight into the community’s desires and preferences for an expanded facility,” the library said in a statement Monday.
The 45,000-square-foot expansion, slated for construction in 2022, has been the subject of deliberation between architect Hidell and Associates Architects and an eight-member citizen steering committee. The latter entity is also gathering input in visits to public libraries in nearby cities such as Bedford and Coppell.
Residents can take the online survey through Aug. 31 at surveymonkey.com/r/BYNBT6H.
Legislative update
In a Monday meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees was given one of its final legislative updates of the state’s 87th biennial legislative session.
While the session officially came to an end in May, Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a special session to address Texas Republicans’ legislative priorities, which Texas House Democrats have protested by breaking quorum in fleeing the state.
The impasse remains ongoing, but Allen ISD CFO Johnny Hill and Chief Information Officer David Hicks nonetheless told trustees that district officials are paying attention to a Senate bill that would limit transgender athletes’ ability to join teams aligning with their preferred gender identity, as well as a House bill that would restrict the teaching of “critical race theory.”
Radio items pass
In its Tuesday meeting, Allen City Council voted in favor of a resolution that, effective immediately, authorizes the city to enter a joint agreement with Collin College and the city of Plano in use of its co-owned radio communications system.
A separate consent agenda item authorized a $100,426 expenditure of bi-directional antennas for Allen Police Department personnel. This purchase, city staff believes, will ensure further clarity of emergency communications.
