A luncheon dubbed “State of Allen” was hosted Tuesday morning in partnership with the city of Allen, Allen ISD, the Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce and Collin College.
The event included a slate of speakers consisting of Allen Mayor Ken Fulk, Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock, Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce Chair Paul Hernandez and Collin College President H. Neil Matkin. It was moderated by Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
AISD expenditures approved
In its Monday meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the following expenditures:
- $229,000 for data backup and recovery services for the district’s cybersecurity framework for the 2021-22 school year
- $130,000 for the continuation of a contract with a management software designed to help school districts manage special education operations
Holiday road closures
Traffic will be impacted on Saturday and Sunday due to the city of Allen’s Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration and the Allen Rotary Christmas Parade.
On Saturday from 3:30-7:30 p.m., the Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration will affect traffic along North Allen Drive and St. Mary Drive. On Sunday, the Allen Rotary Christmas Parade will impede traffic within proximity of the Allen Public Library throughout its entire duration from 1-4 p.m.
