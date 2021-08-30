Months after the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the name change, Eagle Stadium’s football field was effectively changed to “Steve Williams Field” Friday night, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) announced.
Retired coach Steve Williams was picked as the namesake in May following a crowdsource campaign wherein district residents had a chance to offer suggestions for the football field’s name. Williams was in attendance when the dedication took place.
Williams retired in March after serving as Allen ISD’s athletic director for 21 years. For his achievements, he was inducted in THSCA’s 2020 Hall of Honor.
Unemployment falls
The Texas Workforce Commission released data on Aug. 20 indicating that unemployment in Allen has declined from 4.9% in June to 4.2% in July, with the city’s civilian labor force increasing by almost 500 people.
Texas’s statewide unemployment rate decreased in the same time period from 6.5% to 6.2%.
Half-mast
Flags were flown at half-mast at Allen City Hall from Friday to Monday in commemoration of 13 United States service members who were killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday. This was done in accordance with proclamations issued by Gov. Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden.
Emergency alert system
Allen ISD launched a new emergency alert system Thursday wherein district families can receive alerts via text message. This system, officials say, will be utilized in the event of emergency situations or campus or district closures due to circumstances such as inclement weather.
Mobile carriers can register for these alerts by texting “YES” to 67587.
