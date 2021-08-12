In a move that attracted praise from city and state officials, mobile infrastructure company MD7 announced Monday that it is moving its headquarters from San Diego to Allen.
"The city of Allen is thrilled to welcome MD7 as it brings hundreds of well-paying jobs to our flourishing Watters Creek District," said Allen Mayor Ken Fulk in a statement. "With a strong state and local incentive package, MD7 will join a growing list of corporate citizens that bolster Allen’s diverse tax base and align with our city’s strategic plan."
Gov. Greg Abbott, State Rep. Jeff Leach and State Sen. Angela Paxton also expressed enthusiasm for the move, which is expected to bring 218 jobs and $6.8 in capital investment into the city.
Ordinance amendments
The Allen City Council voted Tuesday to amend the city’s Code of Ordinances in accordance with the newly revised Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code. The changes codified into city law include a prohibition of alcohol sales within 300 feet of places of worship, schools and hospitals. Violators of this ordinance are subject to a $2,000 fine for each day the offense is committed.
While such a restriction was already previously in place, Allen City Council’s code revision changed the word “church” to “religious facility.”
Summer Sounds
Allen Parks and Recreation is bidding farewell to summer with its final installment of 2021’s Summer Sounds Concert Series on Sept. 5. This final offering will feature a performance by the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert will be held at Allen Civic Plaza from 7 to 9 p.m.
