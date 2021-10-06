According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Allen reported that 90% of its ICU beds were occupied from Sept. 24-30.
The medical system’s Plano location reported 100% occupancy in the same interim, while Medical City’s Plano and McKinney locations reported 97% and 99.8% occupancies respectively.
AISD bond website
In an effort to raise public awareness and engagement in the Nov. 2 bond election, Allen ISD has launched a website specifically for the two bond items. The website details all the proposed projects, which collectively amount to $23.6 million, while giving an account of its financial implications.
The website can be accessed at allenisdbond.org.
New P&Z appointments
In a Tuesday meeting, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) voted to appoint a chair and two vice chairs to the body.
P&Z Chair Ben Trahan was appointed to another term, while Commissioners Dan Metevier and Elias Shaikh were promoted to First and Second Vice Chairs, respectively.
Spreading hope
The city of Allen donated 258 pounds of peanut butter for the North Texas Food Bank’s “Spread the Hope” initiative, which took place from Sept. 1-30.
Neighboring cities such as Plano, Lavon and Richardson also joined in this charitable endeavor.
