In a Tuesday meeting, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission approved the recommendation of a residential replat for the Watters Edge at The Farm development.
This replat is comprised of approximately 11 acres of land with space for 112 residential lots. If approved by Allen City Council, this replat would accompany the pending The Farm mixed-use development generally located along Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive.
Veteran’s Day celebration
The Allen Senior Recreation Center is hosting a ceremony and keynote address on Nov. 10 in observance of Veteran’s Day.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and include a 12:30 p.m. luncheon limited to veterans and a plus-one.
More information can be found online at www.allennews.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=11618.
Allen Recycles Day
Allen residents will be able to dispose of electronics, medications, cardboard and other items Saturday as the city hosts its annual Allen Recycles Day. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Butler Drive’s corner south of McDermott Drive. Participating residents must bring a current utility bill and government-issued identification.
