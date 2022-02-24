The city of Allen issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for Wednesday through Thursday evening of this week. This comes as meteorologists forecast freezing temperatures and potential precipitation which may impact streets and thoroughfares.

As a result, trash pickup services will be delayed, with many Wednesday and Thursday pick-up dates slated for service on Friday. 

Updated ballot

The filing deadline for a place on the ballot for Allen’s 2022 general election lapsed Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. A drawing for the order in which the candidates are presented on the ballot took place Monday afternoon.

The following candidates will be on the ballot:

Council (Place 4)

Chris Schulmeister (incumbent)

Nathan Polsky

Council (Place 6)

Srini Raghavan

Ben Trahan

Allen ISD (Place 2)

Samatra Abiog

Bill Parker

Christina Cabral

Allen ISD (Place 4)

Amy Gnadt (incumbent)

Joe Boylan

Allen ISD (Place 5)

Kelley Rowley (incumbent)

Elle Holland

Snober Lakhani

Chamber Gala nominations

The Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations from community members for its Spirit of Allen and Spirit of Fairview awards. The deadline to submit nominations is Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

