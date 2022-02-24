The city of Allen issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for Wednesday through Thursday evening of this week. This comes as meteorologists forecast freezing temperatures and potential precipitation which may impact streets and thoroughfares.
As a result, trash pickup services will be delayed, with many Wednesday and Thursday pick-up dates slated for service on Friday.
Updated ballot
The filing deadline for a place on the ballot for Allen’s 2022 general election lapsed Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. A drawing for the order in which the candidates are presented on the ballot took place Monday afternoon.
The following candidates will be on the ballot:
Council (Place 4)
Chris Schulmeister (incumbent)
Nathan Polsky
Council (Place 6)
Srini Raghavan
Ben Trahan
Allen ISD (Place 2)
Samatra Abiog
Bill Parker
Christina Cabral
Allen ISD (Place 4)
Amy Gnadt (incumbent)
Joe Boylan
Allen ISD (Place 5)
Kelley Rowley (incumbent)
Elle Holland
Snober Lakhani
Chamber Gala nominations
The Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations from community members for its Spirit of Allen and Spirit of Fairview awards. The deadline to submit nominations is Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.