Allen city officials are encouraging civically engaged residents to fill 35 vacancies in city boards, commissions and committees, whose appointments will be subject to a confirmation proceeding from the Allen City Council.
These open positions include those for Board of Adjustment, Library Board, Keep Allen Beautiful, Parks and Recreation and the Allen Public Art Committee.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 4. Confirmed appointees will fill these vacancies effective Oct. 1, with a mandatory orientation taking place on Sept. 30.
For more information, go to allennews.org/955/Boards-Commissions.
New Allen ISD appointees
Allen ISD has appointed Daniel Pitcock to the role of deputy superintendent and Susan Demarest to that of director of community services.
“Daniel is known as an effective leader in not just Allen ISD, but also in educational circles throughout the state,” said Superintendent Robin Bullock in a statement. “He has been an innovative administrator at both campus and district levels, and I know he will continue to work for the betterment of our students and staff in this new role.”
Pitcock most recently served as the district’s assistant superintendent of operations, and through his 14-year tenure at Allen ISD previously acted as chief operations officer and principal of Roundtree Elementary.
Demarest’s appointment comes after she served as assistant principal for Lindsey Elementary School. Her career in the field of education spans 13 years and includes former titles such as assistant principal at Roundtree Elementary.
“Please help us congratulate Susan on her new role,” the district said in a press release.
Changed holiday hours
All Allen municipal offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, but some city services will remain open or unchanged in operation.
Trash and recycling services will continue as normal, while recreation facilities such as the Allen Community Ice Rink, Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium, Ford Pool, Edge Skate Park and Edge Visitor Center will be open. The Allen Public Library will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.
More information such as operational hours can be found online at allennews.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4202.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.