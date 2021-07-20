Grapevine resident Wally Funk became the oldest person to fly in space when she flew in the Blue Origin NS-16 space mission Tuesday afternoon. In anticipation of this milestone, the Allen Public Library uploaded a live presentation Funk gave in 2019 wherein she discussed her experience as a renown aviator and one of the “Mercury 13.”
Footage of this presentation can be found online at youtube.com/watch?v=oHh1EDmvM1U.
Blue Star families honored
At last week’s Allen City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Fulk presented Blue Star Flags to four Allen families whose loved ones are currently in deployment.
Fulk, who himself was a captain in the United States Air Force, recognized the following service members and their families: Air Force staff Sgt. Hunter Bishop and A1C Justin Guffey, United States Navy Midshipman Avery Haydu and United States Coast Guard service members Maximillian, Alexander and Daniel Hanfland, all siblings.
Because three members of the Hanfland family were recognized for their service in the United States military, their parents were given a flag with three stars as opposed to a traditional one-starred flag.
Comic relief
Allen Public Library is now offering digital comic books, graphic novels and manga (Japanese comics) to library cardholders through online provider ComicPlus.
Residents can take advantage of this feature by downloading the “LibraryPass” smartphone app.
“Party with a Purpose”
Allen ISD announced the 2021 iteration of its annual “A Party with a Purpose” gala, which is slated to take place on Oct. 23 at the Courtyard by Marriott Allen. This year’s theme is “Hawaiian Nights.”
Proceeds for the charity event, gathered via ticket sales, auctioneering and sponsorships, will benefit teachers and students at Allen ISD. Tickets go on sale Aug. 9.
Sponsorship information can be found online at allenisd.org/Page/55955.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.