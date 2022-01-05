On Monday, an Allen man posted bond months after being indicted and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Authorities allege that the suspect, 19-year-old Brett Sabin of Allen, sexually assaulted a child younger than 14 on Sept. 12. Court records indicate he was arrested by the Celina Police Department on Sept. 28 and indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 26.
After posting a $100,000 surety bond on the day of his arrest, Sabin was reportedly ordered to follow a series of bond conditions, including being placed on an electronic monitoring program and being “restricted to Collin and contiguous counties.”
A letter from his legal counsel was sent to the court on Nov. 23 requesting that the travel restrictions be modified to allow him to travel statewide.
Sabin posted another bond of $500 on Monday after the initial bond was held insufficient.
“From what we know, the batteries in his GPS ankle monitor died and he did not replace them properly,” Celina Police Department’s community relations director Chase Guidera said in an email on Wednesday. “He was arrested, went in front of the judge, and explained the situation, and was released.”
Sabin’s attorney of record, Darlina Crowder, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.