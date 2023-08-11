Allen residents will see a bond election on the ballot on Nov. 7 to determine whether the city can issue $156 million dollars in bond funding to support several projects throughout the city.
At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Eric Strong refreshed council on what resident priorities were for the upcoming bond. He also told council that parks improvements and downtown improvements were separated into their own separate bonds.
Here’s what’s on the ballot for the upcoming election:
Proposition A calls for $47 million in bond funding to revitalize mobility infrastructure, including streets, pedestrian crossings, neighborhood streetscapes and more throughout the city.
Proposition B calls for the issuance of $17 million in bond funding to improvements to Ford Park, including athletic fields and sport courts.
Proposition C calls for the issuance of $1.5 million in bonds for public art projects throughout the city.
Proposition D calls for the issuance of $8 million in bonds for downtown street and mobility infrastructure improvements, including neighborhoods, trails, pedestrian crossings and more.
Proposition E calls for the issuance of $83 million in bonds to build a new police headquarters to meet future needs of the community as the population continues to grow.
Strong said the bond will not raise taxes above the proposed $0.4205/$100 tax rate.
Council members and Mayor Baine Brooks said the bond election was a resident-led initiative, and council’s approval on Tuesday night was to give residents the opportunity to choose whether they want the city to issue the above bonds.
“The election will be the most important part of this process,” Brooks said.
The approval to issue the Nov. 7 election passed unanimously.
