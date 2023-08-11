Bond.jpg

Allen's proposed bond election will include potential downtown improvements among other projects.

 File photo

Allen residents will see a bond election on the ballot on Nov. 7 to determine whether the city can issue $156 million dollars in bond funding to support several projects throughout the city.

At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Eric Strong refreshed council on what resident priorities were for the upcoming bond. He also told council that parks improvements and downtown improvements were separated into their own separate bonds.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

