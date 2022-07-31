Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
The 18-piece Texins Jazz Band presents a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 19, at the Allen Public Library. It will be offered both in person and virtual at allentx.swagit.com.
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage.
The band is under the musical direction of Bill Centera, a Texas public high school teacher since 1983. Under his direction, his award-winning school bands were consistent UIL Sweepstakes winners and recognized for musical excellence.
The Texins Jazz Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to perform the big band jazz musical art form and present international guest artists to the public in programs that are educational, entertaining, and affordable.
The Allen Public Library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
New applications for rental assistance to close Aug. 5
Collin County is eligible for direct federal funding from the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), included in the latest COVID-19 relief package from Congress.
On Dec. 6, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the new $25 billion emergency rental assistance program authorized under the year-end COVID-19 relief and omnibus spending package.
Collin County has received $17,440,494.80 of these funds. Plano and Frisco received funds directly from the U.S. Treasury Department as well. Collin County has signed interlocal agreements with Allen and McKinney to provide those cities funding to run similar programs.
The Collin County and city of Allen programs are closing to all NEW applications effective Aug. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. The U.S. Treasury has ordered all future rent payments to not exceed Sept. 30, 2022. This means that eligible applicants may only receive future rent through Sept. 30, 2022 and will not be eligible for an award of future rent for Oct. 1, 2022 and beyond. For the other city’s programs listed below, check their application webpages for their final deadlines.
