Texins Band concert preview

Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.

The 18-piece Texins Jazz Band presents a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 19, at the Allen Public Library. It will be offered both in person and virtual at allentx.swagit.com.

 Photo Provided

STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

