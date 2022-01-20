Allen election coverage 2022
File photo

Although residents of Allen have participated in a municipal election as recently as November, another election for the city is on the horizon for 2022 as some terms are slated to expire for posts in Allen City Council and the Allen ISD Board of Trustees.

The filing period for a place in the upcoming election opened on Wednesday and will run through Feb. 18, but candidacy packets have been offered by city staff to prospective contenders as early as December.

Among the seats that will be on the ballot include that of Allen City Council’s Place 4, whose incumbent, Councilman Chris Schulmeister, announced plans to run for re-election. The other Allen City Council seat up for election is Place 2. The Place 2 incumbent, Mayor Pro Tem Baine Brooks, will be ineligible to run for re-election due to term limits.

Running in concurrence with the Allen City Council election will be the Allen ISD Board of Trustees election, which will include a slate of three races on the ballot for Places 2, 4 and 5. Place 4 is occupied by board president Amy Gnadt, while Place 2 is held by appointee Susan Olinger, who was voted as an interim trustee following the death of Place 2 Trustee David Noll.

It is unclear at this time if Gnadt or Allen ISD’s Place 5 incumbent, Trustee Kelley Rowley, intend to run for re-election, but Olinger confirmed in a Tuesday email that she has no intention to run.

An open records request for all the potential candidates who have formally declared the appointments of campaign treasurers was processed with the Allen City Secretary’s office and is currently pending as of Wednesday. 

