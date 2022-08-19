In the midst of drought, golf courses across Texas have experienced some difficulty in keeping their grounds green while conserving water.
However, the city of Allen’s Courses at Watters Creek have utilized a different method of irrigation to mitigate strain on other water supplies.
For years, the Courses at Watters Creek have utilized Rowlett Creek as its source of water for the course. During the drought, city staff have monitored the creek levels to ensure the creek never got too low during the lack of rainfall.
“The staff would determine the most needed areas and water accordingly,” Teresa Thomason, assistant director of Allen’s Parks and Recreation said. “If it got too low, the possibility of bringing water in may be needed.”
Since the course used irrigation from Rowlett Creek, it alleviated the city’s efforts for conservation during the drought. While levels in the creek varied over the course of the summer, Thomason said it was never too low to provide the course with necessary irrigation.
As rainfall has come through North Texas, it has further alleviated the city's conservation efforts.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
