Allen city staff is now undergoing the process of constructing a dog park in Jupiter Park.
On Friday, Allen Parks and Recreation announced that it “has the green light to finalize all of the required construction documents.”
Once a bid is placed, it will be considered by Allen City Council in a future meeting.
Should the council authorize its construction, the dog park is anticipated to be completed in spring 2023.
The project’s conceptualization was first announced by Allen Parks and Recreation in 2019 following a surge of community demand. Plans for the project were later added to the city’s 2021 Strategic Plan, which was approved by the council in May. The Strategic Plan listed the Jupiter Road dog park as one of its major projects, along with the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and Allen Heritage Village.
