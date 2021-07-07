A Downtown Steering Committee, whose members were appointed by Mayor Ken Fulk and other members of Allen City Council on June 8, convened for its first meeting last week to discuss revitalization of Downtown Allen.
“The plan of work will include research, community feedback and team collaboration in an effort to create a workable vision for downtown that can be implemented,” the committee announced in a press release.
Last Wednesday’s meeting kicked off Phase I of the downtown revitalization plan, a step that entails data gathering in areas such as zoning and finance, all of which are being explored by various subcommittees. During Phase II, the committee will solicit feedback from city residents on what specific changes they would like to see in Downtown Allen. Succeeding this, Phase III will be the strategy implementation stage.
The committee will be composed of 13 Allen residents who were named in the June 8 Allen City Council meeting. Those are: Bob Acker, Austin Bassil, Doug Galletti, Stacey Greer, Ana Sutter, Ted Gould, Gregg Watling, Alyssa Schnick, Marcelle Jones, Mary Vail-Grube and Janet Sherlip. Serving as chair and co-chair respectively are Tommy Baril and Murry McKenzie, while councilmen Chris Schulmeister and Dave Cornette will be serving in an ex-officio capacity.
“Throughout this process, the committee and city of Allen will keep the community informed with updates and information through multiple communication channels,” the news release said. “Watch for opportunities to participate in community meetings, focus groups, surveys, and other public input formats during Phase 2 of the timeline. These will be publicized through the various city communication channels and other community and neighborhood groups.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.