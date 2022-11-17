Two businesses celebrated monumental anniversaries in Downtown Allen on Nov. 9.
Rodenbaugh's Flooring America and Appliances and the Allen Flower Shop celebrated their 60th and 50th anniversaries, respectively.
Each business held a special ribbon cutting with the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with friends, family and community members.
Rodenbaugh’s started in 1962 when Don Rodenbaugh began repairing televisions and radios for Allen residents. In time, his business expanded to sell new appliances, flooring, servicing repairs and more.
Some of the store’s services became separate businesses run by the managers of each department.
“It's been a wonderful thing,” Ronald Rodenbaugh said. "I don't turn 60 until January, so the store has been here a little longer than I have. Dad taught us that the community is very important to us. We need to be important to the community in giving back and supporting. It is nice to see old friends come in and share old stories. We brought out some old pictures form the early '70s.”
Ginger Collier celebrated the 50-year legacy of her parents, Jim and Carolyn Kerr who acquired the flower shop in June 1972.
“I can remember when I was a little kid and learning what an entrepreneur was," Collier said. "I thought it was so cool that my mom was an entrepreneur in this little town, and I'm proud to carry on her legacy."
Both families have been involved with the community for decades, as Rodenbough and Kerr founded the Downtown Merchant’s Guild in 1972 – a predecessor to the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce. The Rodenbough family was also involved with the Allen City Council, Allen ISD and Lovejoy ISD, the Allen swim club, serving as elected officials, founders and volunteers to help build the Allen community. Kerr served tenure on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees for over 20 years and had an elementary school dedicated in his name.
As the two oldest family-owned businesses in Allen, Rodenbaugh’s and the Allen Flower Shop plan to continue its contribution to the Allen community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
