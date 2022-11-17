IMG_6046.jpg

Rodenbaugh's Flooring America and Appliances celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Two businesses celebrated monumental anniversaries in Downtown Allen on Nov. 9.

Rodenbaugh's Flooring America and Appliances and the Allen Flower Shop celebrated their 60th and 50th anniversaries, respectively.

The Allen Flower Shop celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Mayor Kenneth Fulk celebrated with the Rodenbaugh family.
Jim Kerr acquired the Allen Flower Shop as a birthday gift to his wife in 1972. 
Mayor Kenneth Fulk presented a proclamation recognizing Rodenbaugh's Flooring America and Appliances as the oldest family-owned business in Allen

