Allen’s parks system is on the path to connectivity.
In an effort to continue connecting Allen’s trails to Plano and McKinney, Allen’s Parks and Recreation department has applied for multiple grants for further construction of Rowlett Trail.
“We have two different trail sections we're working on in our masterplan. One is called the northern section,” Parks director Kate Meacham said. “It runs from McDermott Road to through the McDermott properties. The southern section is near the Watters Creek Golf Course. Those are the most highly demanded projects that residents ask to be completed because it goes into Plano and to the Oak Point Nature preserve.”
Allen received one grant for $300,000, which is a matching grant. Meacham said the parks department is also applying for an upcoming federal grant that's administered through North Texas that covers up to 80% of the construction cost, equating to $6.9 million.
“It is part of the six cities trails masterplan, which makes it attractive to potential funders,” Meacham said.
The six cities trails masterplan is an initiative to connect major Collin County cities through its trails, making transportation methods like walking and biking more attractive to residents.
“We are working on potentially getting some type of geofence for that area to get an accurate count of how many residents use the trail, but it's a heavily used trail,” Meacham said. “It'll be even more so once these two sections are completed.”
In addition to expanding its trails, Allen’s Parks and Recreation department has a number of large projects coming down the pike – the largest being the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, set to open this time next year. The city’s dog park is also slated to open late next summer, and the city is also working through its Heritage Village, slated to go through Allen’s City Council in October to receive funding.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
