Trail.png
Visit Mesquite

Allen’s parks system is on the path to connectivity.

In an effort to continue connecting Allen’s trails to Plano and McKinney, Allen’s Parks and Recreation department has applied for multiple grants for further construction of Rowlett Trail.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments