Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 35. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Potential for significant icing. Low 21F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Potential for some icing. High 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.