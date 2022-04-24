RAPID CITY, SD – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), evened their first-round series with the Rapid City Rush at 1-1, after a 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday night.
Ben Carroll scored the game winning goal at 14:34 of the first overtime period taking a pass from Jackson Leppard, firing the puck into the Rush net for his first of the playoffs.
“We never gave up on this one,” said Allen Captain Spencer Asuchak. “We couldn’t afford to go down 0-2 in the series. Troock scored a huge goal late in the third period to give us the confidence, and we got it done.”
The Rush outshot the Americans 63-to-31 for the night. Americans rookie netminder Luke Peressini with an Americans record 60 saves to get the win.
Rapid City had eight power play opportunities (1-for-8), compared to the Americans’ three (0-for3).
Chad Costello (2), and Colby McAuley (1), had the other Allen goals. Costello’s goal was his second of the playoffs.
The series shifts to Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Tuesday night for Game 3. Get your seats today on the Americans Website.
ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round One vs. Rapid City Rush (Best of Seven Series)
#2 Rapid City Rush vs. #3 Allen Americans
Game 1 – Rapid City 3 vs. Allen 2, Final
Game 2 – Allen 4 at Rapid City 3 Final OT
Game 3 – Tuesday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen
Game 4 – Friday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen
Game 5 – Saturday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)
Game 6 – Monday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)
Game 7 – Wednesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
