Allen will now have a Community Engagement Advisory Board.
In its Tuesday meeting, Allen City Council approved an ordinance codifying the establishment of the board, which was suggested in November 2021 by an ad hoc committee on diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Community Engagement Advisory Board will function as an advisory board for council in a similar manner as the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission and Allen Community Development Corporation. Its stated purpose is to "strengthen connections across and enhance the engagement within the community by advising the city council and city [staff] on matters regarding community engagement, outreach programs, special events and related issues.”
The board will have seven members and be tasked with providing input on city programs, events, communications and other community engagement efforts.
Some Allen residents gave public comment at the meeting expressing support of the establishment of the board.
"I and many of the Allen residents do not see ourselves represented [by] the city council," said resident Carol Holman. "As a city of Allen resident, I care about city representation by ethical and diverse people who bring diversity, thought and action leadership for all women, men and children in Allen; and making everyone's life better."
Following public comment, Councilman Dave Shafer expressed opposition to the ordinance.
“I mean no disrespect to any city staff that worked hard on this," he said, "However, I’m going to go on record that I think the creation of this board is to satisfy an emotional want serving no legitimate purpose other than to make certain individuals feel good and to provide extra padding on the community service section of resumes. There is no logistical need for this board.”
Other members of council expressed support for the board, including Councilman Ben Trahan, who suggested that Shafer should play a role in it. Councilman Dave Cornette also spoke favorably about the establishment of the board, but suggested that it should have five members instead of seven.
Following this deliberation, the establishment of the Community Engagement Advisory Board was approved 6-1, with Shafer dissenting.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
