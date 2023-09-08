Andy’s Custard is coming to Allen, and a preliminary plat of Sloan Corners has been recommended for approval to city council following a Sept. 5 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting.
Sloan Corners is slated to be located at the northeast corner of Ridgeview Drive and Chelsea Boulevard.
A product of the Billingsley Company, the 261-acre development will include 23 acres of parks with trails and 6 acres of ponds including a large central park running through the property. Both multifamily and single-family residential units will be available, providing diverse housing along the 121 corridor, including 4,000 apartment units. In addition to residential uses, the development is slated to bring in over 120,000 square feet of retail space and 6 million square feet of class A office space.
In June 2019, the Allen City Council adopted a planned development for a mixed-use development that permitted a wide range of uses with four character areas. In July 2022, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the development. While a final plat is underway, the Billingsley company must apply for another preliminary plat with the city.
The initial phases of development are proposed at the corner of Chelsea Boulevard and Ridgeview Drive, with 260 acres of land subdivided into 16 lots, including two open space lots and five lots for private streets. There are 10 major points of access into the site, including three from Chelsea Boulevard, three from Ridgeview Drive, two from U.S. 75 and two from Highway 121.
The preliminary plat was unanimously recommended for council’s approval.
Andy’s Frozen Custard currently operates in multiple North Texas cities, including Frisco, The Colony, Carrollton, Prosper and more.
Allen Planning and Zoning commissioners recommended approval for a replat to allow Andy’s Custard to set up a new location in the northeast corner of Exchange Parkway and Greenville Avenue. The replat will include two lots with six points of access from both Exchange Drive and Greenville Avenue.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
