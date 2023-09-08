Andy’s Custard is coming to Allen, and a preliminary plat of Sloan Corners has been recommended for approval to city council following a Sept. 5 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting.

Sloan Corners.jpg

Sloan Corners is slated to be located at the northeast corner of Ridgeview Drive and Chelsea Boulevard.

Andy's.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments