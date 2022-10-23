Flower Mound girls cross country

The Flower Mound girls began their quest for a third consecutive state championship with a first-place finish at the District 6-6A meet.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Some of the top cross country runners in Texas will descend on Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Monday for the Region I-6A meet, looking to punch their tickets into the Class 6A state meet.

For top-ranked Flower Mound, Monday’s meet represents the penultimate step to what the Lady Jaguars hope is a third consecutive Class 6A state championship.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments