Some of the top cross country runners in Texas will descend on Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Monday for the Region I-6A meet, looking to punch their tickets into the Class 6A state meet.
For top-ranked Flower Mound, Monday’s meet represents the penultimate step to what the Lady Jaguars hope is a third consecutive Class 6A state championship.
Flower Mound’s depth was on full display at last Saturday’s District 6-6A meet, where the Lady Jaguars accumulated 23 points to capture the team title in dominating fashion.
Sisters Samantha and Nicole Humphries, both juniors, have thrived at the top of the Lady Jags’ lineup. They finished first and second, respectively, at the district meet. Natalie Spangher, Ava Cole and Annalise Murray have scored key team points at various team points this season with all three placing in the top 10 at district.
Flower Mound senior Brayden Kennedy is hoping for a three-peat of his own. He is a two-time state qualifier, having placed 13th as a junior. Kennedy’s postseason got off to a rousing start in the district meet, where he captured the boys’ individual title in a time of 15:30.7.
Kennedy’s performance fueled a second-place team performance for the Jaguars, who seek their first team appearance in the state meet since 2019. That year, Flower Mound claimed third in 6A.
Marcus sophomore Parker Noffz showed last week that his future is bright, and he is eager to build on a fifth-place finish from the 6-6A meet.
Coppell has been one of the more consistent teams in the area all season. The No. 2-ranked Cowboys cruised to first place in the district meet for their sixth first-place finish this season. Senior Andrew Mullen’s second-place finish in 15:42 fueled Coppell’s championship effort. Junior Henry Henze and Samarth Dubey and seniors Vedant Bhattacharyya, Cameron Churchill-Dowd and Kavin Chengavarayan have also helped to raise the bar for the Cowboys this season.
Of course, the Cowboys have bigger goals. Coppell is also on a revenge tour. Last year, Coppell was seventh at the regional meet and missed out on the state meet. But one advantage that might work in the Cowboys’ favor is their experience running at Mae Simmons Park. Coppell won the Lubbock ISD Invitational on Sept. 17.
Prosper won’t make it easy for Coppell. The Eagles scored a sweep of the team titles at the 5-6A meet. Seniors Shewaye Johnson and Jack Johnston were the linchpins of Prosper’s efforts at the district meet, finishing second in their respective efforts. Max Miller and Reagan Reed were just as big for Prosper that day, with each Eagle running to a third-place finish. Eli McWard finished in 10th.
Prosper’s new cross-town rival, Rock Hill, which is in its first season in Class 6A, could be a wild card at the regional meet. The Blue Hawks gave the Lady Eagles quite the scare at the district meet, finishing in second place in the girls’ standings, just six points behind Prosper.
Lauren Polk, Katelyn Wichar, Alexia Callahan and Anna Williams recorded top-10 individual finishes for Rock Hill, while on the boys’ side, Matthew Kasenic and Gabriel De La O placed seventh and 10th, respectively.
Also keep your eyes on a pair of Denton Braswell underclassmen. Freshman Macy Wingard and sophomore Aleksandr Acuna swept the individual titles. Wingard finished 34 seconds ahead of Johnson in the girls’ race.
McKinney Boyd’s boys qualified for the regional meet, and the Broncos were led at the 5-6A meet by Zachary Martin, who placed fourth overall. Allen’s girls are also bound for Lubbock. Mia McGlade took fifth overall in the girls’ race.
Hebron is sending both its boys’ and girls’ teams to the regional meet after the Hawks placed third in both divisions. Senior Srija Venna will look to continue her strong campaign after she finished seventh at the 6-6A meet. The Hawk boys received a pair of standout efforts from sophomore Elijah Rivera-Campos and senior Jack McKee, who placed seventh and 10th, respectively.
Plano ISD will have multiple participants in Lubbock from Plano Senior and Plano West.
The Lady Wolves are another team to watch out for at the regional meet after they finished in second place in the district meet. Senior Haley Harper finished strong last week, placing third overall in 18:02.2. West also got top-10 finishes from juniors Leah Heil and Sibley Garner.
Plano will lean on senior Savannah Graham and junior Levi Springer to qualify for the state meet. Both Graham and Springer finished eighth in the district meet.
Of course, the biggest foes for the field will be Southlake Carroll, which has the top-ranked boys’ team and second-ranked girls’ team in Class 6A. Prosper is No. 6 in the latest CCCAT boys’ 6A rankings and seventh in the girls’ rankings.
The top four teams and top-10 individuals from a non-qualifying team will earn berths in the state meet in Round Rock.
