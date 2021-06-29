Masked men with firearms showed up to a civil rights demonstration hosted Saturday night in Allen following a grand jury’s decision to not bring charges to eight detention officers who were terminated in connection with Marvin Scott III’s death.
Footage of the confrontation was uploaded on Twitter on Sunday by Dallas journalist Steven Monacelli. The 56-second video, which was shot in the intersection between Stacy Road and Andrews Parkway, shows protesters verbally confronting three men, two of whom were filmed wielding a firearm. The background of the video shows that at least one other man was carrying a firearm.
“We just wanna make sure you’re not burning down our city, because [Black Lives Matter] is known for it,” one of the armed counter-demonstrators said to a protester. “You have a right to do what you want to do. We’re here to make sure you don’t destroy our town.”
Despite this, the video shows that officials from the Allen Police Department were on the scene and that the small number of protesters was peaceful. Allen Police Sgt. Jonathan Maness told Star Local Media that authorities were given advanced notice of the demonstration.
“We had about 24 hours notice is what we had on that, so we were able to facilitate them doing their demonstration,” he said. “We’ve actually had officers on [the] scene like we’ve had at just about every demonstration that they’ve had, and there was no report on anything being violent … There was nothing that was notable that was passed onto us.”
Other protests following Scott’s death were held in Allen within proximity to the Allen Premium Outlets, where the 26-year-old Frisco resident was arrested, and there is no known evidence that any of them were violent or otherwise unlawful.
