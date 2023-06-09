On June 27, Armor Brewing will appear before Allen City Council to get two pickle ball courts approved.
At a June 6 City of Allen Planning and Zoning meeting, Planning Manager Hailey Angel told the commission about the proposed zoning change to allow outdoor entertainment at Armor Brewing Co.’s incoming location near Bethany Drive and Prestige Circle.
Two lots were under review for the proposed pickleball courts and necessary parking to accommodate parking. Both properties are a total of 3.53 acres.
The outdoor sports courts cross the property line and extend into the adjacent property from 9 Prestige Circle to 7 Prestige Circle.
Armor Brewing Co. proposed to add eight parking spots at the incoming pub. Currently, the brewpub requires 71 parking spaces and provides 47 spaces. The remaining 24 parking spaces required by code are provided by a shared parking agreement with 7 Prestige Circle.
The concept plan also shows an additional 28 spaces being added to 7 Prestige Circle and an additional five spaces added to the lot at the pub.
Armor Brewing Co. aims to be a local experience that brings community members together at its brewpub. It is slated to open in the fall.
The pub will be located in an area zoned light industrial. Because the pickleball courts are outside of what’s allowed in the current zoning, planning and zoning unanimously passed the item on to council.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
