Armor.jfif
City of Allen

On June 27, Armor Brewing will appear before Allen City Council to get two pickle ball courts approved.

At a June 6 City of Allen Planning and Zoning meeting, Planning Manager Hailey Angel told the commission about the proposed zoning change to allow outdoor entertainment at Armor Brewing Co.’s incoming location near Bethany Drive and Prestige Circle.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments