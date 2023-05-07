Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of May 7:
Allen Arts Festival
Join the Allen Art Alliance for its annual Allen Arts Festival May 12-14 from 4-8 p.m., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. respectively at Watters Creek Village, 970 Garden Park Dr. Attendees will find several local and regional artists showcasing their original art in various styles from paintings to pottery.
After strolling through the may art booths, stay for the live music, children’s art activities, and more.
Trade Days at the Southfork Ranch
Come out to Parker Trade Days at Southfork Ranch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13.
Local vendors will be present to sell jewelry, furniture, candles, food and more.
Southfork Ranch is located at 3700 Hogge Dr. The market will be located at Gate 5, south of the mansion. Parking is free on Friday and $5 on Saturdays.
Tour the Allen Depot
Come out to the Allen Depot, located at 100 E. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 to learn about Allen’s history.
The Allen Heritage Guild maintains the depot as a repository of historic materials associated with the development of Allen and as a museum displaying exhibits and holding events that reflect the city's history.
Permanent exhibits include: The Houston & Texas Central Railroad, Allen Station Master Office, Ebenezer Allen, Sam Bass, the Interurban, Telephone Exchange, Native and Early Allen Settlers and the baggage cart.
Admission is free.
Texas Tiny Home Festival
Indigo River Tiny Homes is set to hold its Texas Tiny Home Festival Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Over 15 tiny homes, skoolies and Vehicle Conversions have committed to the festival so far. Attendees will have a chance to connect with the tiny living and DIY Communities, tour tiny homes, look at DIY projects geared toward tiny living and more.
Allen Food and Wine Festival presented by H-E-B
Sip and savor just in time for Mother’s Day as the Allen Food and Wine Festival returns Saturday, May 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at The Village at Allen.
The daylong event presented by H-E-B will feature wine tasting, craft beer, delicious cuisine such as Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, Wild Salsa, Flatrock BBQ, live music, shopping with local boutiques, fun photo-ops and more. Additionally, this event is made possible by Texans Credit Union and The Village at Allen.
