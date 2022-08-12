Allen Fire Department AFD
File photo courtesy of Allen Fire Department

As students return to school, the Allen Fire Department encourages college students to keep in mind key fire safety tips that can prevent dormitory fires.

College students living away from home are encouraged to make sure they are living in a fire-safe environment.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments