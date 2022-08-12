As students return to school, the Allen Fire Department encourages college students to keep in mind key fire safety tips that can prevent dormitory fires.
College students living away from home are encouraged to make sure they are living in a fire-safe environment.
When looking for a dorm or apartment, students are encouraged to seek fully sprinklered housing with a functioning alarm system that can be heard when in their dorm room.
Bedrooms room should have a smoke alarm as well as in each living area. For the best protection, all smoke alarms in the dormitory suite should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound, the department said.
Students are also encouraged to test all smoke alarms at least monthly and never remove batteries or disable the alarm. Students are encouraged to learn their building’s evacuation plan and practice all drills as if they were the real thing.
Students living off campus are encouraged to have a fire escape plan with two ways out of every room.
According to the fire department, six out of seven dorm fires occur as a result of cooking.
Students are encouraged to stay in the kitchen when cooking and only cook when alert and not inebriated by medicine or alcohol.
When using candles, the fire department encourages students to burn candles only if the school permits their use. A candle is an open flame and should be placed away from anything that can burn. Students are encouraged to never leave a candle unattended.
Students who smoke are encouraged to do so outside and only where it is permitted. They are also encouraged to use sturdy non-tip ashtrays and not to smoke in bed or when inebriated.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
