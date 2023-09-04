Ashley Bollman is the Allen Americans’ manager of new business. Taking care of youth programming, ticket sales and sponsorships, she helps facilitate several operations at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I'm a local from DFW who first joined the Allen Americans as an intern in January of 2022. After graduating from Henderson State University in the fall of 2022, I joined the staff full-time. I love playing hockey, all things pink, and my dachshund named Bocephus.
How did you get involved with the Americans?
I started at the Americans as an intern during my senior year of college. After graduating in December of 2022, I moved back to DFW and joined the team full time.
How long have you played hockey?
I’ve been playing hockey for three years now, on both co-ed and women’s travel teams.
How did you begin playing?
After being a fan of hockey my entire life, I finally decided to jump into the game myself after being sent home from my freshman year due to COVID-19. Stuck inside and away from my newfound friends in Arkansas, I decided to pick up playing hockey as a new hobby.
What does your role with the Americans entail?
Primarily ticket sales and sponsorships, and the customer care that comes with it. On game days, I can be found doing almost anything that our staff needs to be done. From helping with in-game activities or facilitating undercard games I or other staff members have booked.
What’s the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Getting to be a part of a memorable, unique experience for people in our community. I have a lot of clients that book suites for their spouses or child’s birthday parties, or similar events, and it's always rewarding to hear how good of a time they had while in our arena.
What challenges do you face?
During the season, things can get pretty busy. Sometimes it's easy to forget to take care of things outside of work, especially since the environment here is so welcoming and rewarding. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the energy of the hockey season!
What’s your experience with working with youth hockey?
It’s my favorite part of my job. From donating pucks to local youth programs, or bringing all-girls teams to watch their first professional game; getting to be part of these kid’s love for hockey makes all of the hard work well worth it. I work hard to ensure that we reach out to as many teams or organizations as possible, and try to stay updated and involved with everything going on in our local programs.
What’s one of the funnier stories you recall while working with the kids?
When I was still in Arkansas, I helped with a Nashville Predators “Little Preds” program. My day consisted almost exclusively of getting children under the age of 6 dressed out in hockey gear. After countless questions of “what's that” or “why”, I would finally put them on the ice with the assistance of a SkateAid. Watching little kids, who look like marshmallows in their new gear, try and figure out how friction works (and maybe falling over a couple of times) definitely makes for a few laughs.
How long have you lived in the area?
I grew up in the area and moved away for college (Go Reddies!); I’ve been back since December of 2022.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I beat the world record for DigDug on my Game Boy Advance!
