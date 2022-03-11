The Allen Special Olympics Delegation’s 23rd annual Special Angels Among Us Auction and Dinner, held on Feb. 12, raised more than $58,000 for its athletes. In addition to holding approximately 250 people in attendance, the delegation presented awards to those in the community that support their program, athletes and its mission through their time, treasure or talent.
The 2022 Community Award was presented to Officer Chance Graves. Through his work in the Allen Police Department’s (APD) Community Relations Unit, Officer Graves has been a part of Special Olympics for the past five years and has been an instrumental member of the auction committee. He also serves on the Law Enforcement Torch Run State Board, representing the North Texas Region, and attends various Special Olympics Texas fundraisers.
The Champion for Change Award was presented to Hugs Café. Located in the downtown McKinney Square, Hugs directly employs adults with intellectual and development disabilities in a café setting. With more than 80% of the staff identifying as having a disability, the goal at Hugs is to provide a place of competitively-paid training, employment, valuable skills and an ability-conscious career pathway for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Allen Special Olympics program provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and social opportunities to more than 150 athletes, ages eight through adulthood, in Allen and the surrounding areas. Volunteers serve as coaches and administer the program.
Fundraising provides the resources to purchase equipment and uniforms, utilize training facilities and the means for athlete attendance at competitions held at the local, regional, state and national levels. Additionally, annual banquets provide an opportunity for the delegation to recognize the athletes’ efforts, determination, growth and accomplishments achieved through individual and team competition.
The goal of the delegation is to continue to grow the program by reaching more athletes, recruiting more coaches and volunteers, and offering even more sporting opportunities.
