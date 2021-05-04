The Allen Public Library invites residents to listen to Michael Hurd – the author of Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football in Texas – on May 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Former Dallas Morning News columnist James Ragland will moderate the program. James is a 32-year veteran of The Dallas Morning News and The Washington Post. Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Tony Hill will introduce the speaker.
Thursday Night Lights was named one of the “30 Best Texas Books for the 2010-2019 Decade” by the Texas Observer and one of the “30 Most Essential Books About Texas” by The Houston Chronicle.
Thursday Night Lights tells the inspiring, largely unknown story of African American high school football in Texas from 1920-1970. The segregated high schools in the Prairie View Interscholastic League (the African American counterpart of the University Interscholastic League) included future NFL greats such as “Mean” Joe Green (Temple Dunbar), Otis Taylor and Bubba Smith Pollard.
Michael is also the author of Black College Football, 1892-1992, the only book that comprehensively documents the legacies of football programs at historically Black colleges. He currently serves on the selection committee for the Black College Football Hall of Fame and is a board member for the Writers' League of Texas, a trustee with the Friends of the Texas Historical Commission and a member of the Texas Institute of Letters.
The conference can be viewed online at allentx.swagit.com. For more information, call 214-509-4911.
