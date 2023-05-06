Emergency personnel confirmed during a press briefing at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, that nine people have died as a result of a lone gunman opening fire at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center earlier this afternoon.

Seven individuals were found dead at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed, with another nine individuals taken to area hospitals. Emergency personnel confirmed that two of the nine individuals have since died in the hospital, with three others in critical condition and four individuals in stable condition.

