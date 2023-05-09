On Tuesday afternoon, authorities with the Allen Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texas Department of Public Safety provided an update on the investigation into the deadly mass shooting on Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlets that left eight people and the gunman dead.
Hank Sibley, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the gunman, Mauricio Garcia, had no past criminal history and was not on the radar of law enforcement prior to Saturday's outlet mall shooting. Sibley confirmed that Garcia was in the U.S. Army in 2008. He was in basic training, but was separated from the Army prior to completing basic training. Sibley confirmed that Garcia held a private security license in the state of Texas, but the license was expired and he had not been an active security guard "in some time" and was not working as a security guard at the time of the shooting. Garcia did work as a security guard for several outfits, but it is unknown whether he had ever worked as a security guard at the Allen Premium Outlets.
"In basic training, (the U.S. Army) realized that he was not a fit for the Army, so they separated him from the Army before he got out of training," Sibley said. "There were some questions about his fitness for duty, and that information will be made available later on into the investigation."
Sibley confirmed that the shooter had eight weapons with him at the time of the shooting, three weapons on his person and another five in the vehicle. Sibley confirmed all of the weapons found at the scene had been obtained legally, and that authorities were running checks to see if those weapons had been possibly used in other crimes.
Sibley said investigators are still trying to piece together a motive for Garcia's actions. Warrants have been conducted at both Garcia's residence at an extended-stay hotel in Dallas, and at his parents' Dallas home. Sibley did say that investigators have determined that Garcia subscribed to neo-Nazi ideology, with neo-Nazi tattoos and patches found on his person at the scene of the crime. Authorities said the entire shooting event lasted three to four minutes, and there has been no indication that anyone else besides Garcia and the Allen police officer who shot and killed the gunman fired shots.
"The big question right now is, 'Why did he do this?'," Sibley said of the gunman. "And right now we do not know. We are conducting the investigation to find out."
Sibley said investigators are combing through the gunman's computer and social media accounts.
Chad Yarbrough, special agent in charge with the Dallas Field Office of the FBI, said the FBI has dedicated investigative personnel, intelligence, digital forensics and victim services personnel to the investigation since arriving on the scene. Yarbrough said the FBI is currently analyzing electronic devices and digital media connected to the suspect.
"We are looking around and trying to get every piece of information we can," Sibley said.
Sibley said investigators have determined the shooter targeted the location of the outlet mall rather than a specific group of people.
"He was very random in the people he killed," Sibley said. "It didn't matter the age, race or sex, he just shot people, which is horrific in itself."
Sibley said to his knowledge investigators have not found any manifesto or letter left behind by Garcia.
Authorities have not released the name of the Allen police officer who was on the scene at the Allen Premium Outlets on an unrelated call at the time of the shooting, and then took action to "neutralize" the gunman after shots were fired.
"The response to the mall was stellar," Sibley said. "We are so blessed that an Allen Police officer took the appropriate action, and did what he did when he did it. He undoubtedly saved countless lives. If he has not been there, I think we would have had a much more severe situation."
Investigators have concluded the investigation at the Allen Premium Outlets and have turned the site back over to property management. There has been no determination when the property will be back open to the public.
