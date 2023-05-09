Allen shooting press conference.jpg

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities with the Allen Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texas Department of Public Safety provided an update on the investigation into the deadly mass shooting on Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlets that left eight people and the gunman dead.

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

Hank Sibley, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the gunman, Mauricio Garcia, had no past criminal history and was not on the radar of law enforcement prior to Saturday's outlet mall shooting. Sibley confirmed that Garcia was in the U.S. Army in 2008. He was in basic training, but was separated from the Army prior to completing basic training. Sibley confirmed that Garcia held a private security license in the state of Texas, but the license was expired and he had not been an active security guard "in some time" and was not working as a security guard at the time of the shooting. Garcia did work as a security guard for several outfits, but it is unknown whether he had ever worked as a security guard at the Allen Premium Outlets.

