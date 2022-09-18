Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Sept. 18.
Community garage sale
Residents are invited to sell items they were thinking of throwing away or discover a variety of treasures at bargain prices from 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at 1201 E. Bethany Drive. Become a vendor by registering on the city of Allen website. Each space is 17-foot-by-10-foot. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Browsing is free to the public.
Vendor booth fees are $30 for one vendor space, $50 for two vendor spaces and $65 for three vendor spaces.
Concert at the Allen Public Library
Born in Lebanon, Jamal was raised in the Chicago area where he was exposed to its blues and jazz traditions as well as the Middle Eastern music he heard at home. The band's music infuses innovative jazz and Latin styles with percussion from the ancient instrument the doumbek.
This program will be presented live both in person and virtually starting at 7:30 Sept. 24 via www.ACTV.org. No registration is required to attend. Admittance is first come, first served.
Paint a suncatcher
Children ages 5 and up with a caregiver are invited to the Children's Program Room at 2:30 Sept. 19 to paint a suncatcher to grab the last summer rays at this come-and-go program while supplies last.
Bark in the Park
Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs for an afternoon of activities and treats at the future home of the City of Allen Dog Park from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at 510 S. Jupiter Road. Allen Animal Shelter will be on site with adoptable friends to close out the Clear the Shelters event.
The "Let's Play" Recreation Enrichment Vehicle (REV) will be onsite with games for all family members.
Check out the Allen Depot
The Allen Heritage Guild maintains the Depot as a repository of historic materials associated with the development of Allen and as a museum displaying exhibits and holding events that reflect the city's history.
The depot will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
The depot’s permanent exhibits include: The Houston and Texas Central Railroad, Allen Station Master Office, Ebenezer Allen, Sam Bass, the Interurban, Telephone Exchange, Native and Early Allen Settlers and the baggage cart.
Free admission. Group tours available by appointment.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
