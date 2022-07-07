In Allen Public Library’s civic auditorium, a juggler twirled bowling pins and spun machetes, much to the delight of the audience. Flashing strobe lights and LEDs attached to the juggler's body lit up the darkened stage. The LED Show with David Slick was one of the many free events open to the public that the Allen Public Library (APL) has hosted — and like the others, it happened with the assistance of the library’s behind-the-scenes teenage volunteer corps: the VolunTeens.
The VolunTeen program is a volunteer program hosted by the APL for teenagers that allows them to assist in events and programs. It’s also “the library's main outreach to the teen community of Allen,” current VolunTeen Director Rebekah Tissell said.
“A lot of the teens are very busy with school and extracurriculars, and so they might not have the time to come to a program here. But if they can come and earn service hours for school, it's a good outreach to be like, ‘We have something to offer to everyone in the community,’” Beka said. “Not just adults or little kids, but also teens. We can give back to [teens] by giving them a place to give back to the community.”
Debbie Vavra, a Friend of the Allen Public Library and retired reference librarian who used to be director of the VolunTeens, echoed Beka’s sentiments. VolunTeens is an opportunity to give back to the community, she said, adding that they are a “huge help to the librarians.”
“[The VolunTeens program lets teens] see that libraries are there for them as well as the little kids. So it's kind of a bridge…people say, ‘Oh, you go as a kid, when you get to be a teenager or [college student], even a little older, you stop going and start going again when you have kids,’” Vavra said. “But I don't believe that. I've seen how teenagers can be involved all the way through. There's lots of programs and by volunteering, they see what's available as well.”
Additionally, the VolunTeen program has helped teens practice skills they’ll need in the future. VolunTeen Rhea Jain said she has learned about interacting with and presenting herself to others, as well as communicating effectively.
“To be honest, maybe at the beginning, I just thought it was something to put on a college record. But over the years, it has grown to be so much more than that for me,” she said. “Like, I know maybe some people don't really like volunteering, but I don't see it as volunteering. [I see it as] going and doing something that I enjoy. Spending time in a library (...) feels like home.”
While the VolunTeens program does provide a way for teens to get service hours, VolunTeens often find themselves volunteering as a way to give back to the place that has been a fixture in their own lives.
“[I initially] joined for NJHS (National Junior Honor Society), I wanted a way to get the hours,” VolunTeen Blake Maulsby said. “But there's multiple ways to do that. And I liked the library in particular, because as I said, it was something I did as a kid and I wanted to be able to do it from the other perspective.”
The library is so busy with programs and tasks that the VolunTeens have almost bonded through the things they volunteer to help for. The time they spend at the APL has allowed them to feel closer to the community they serve.
“Even through all [these] other volunteer experiences I've had, they're kind of like a come-and-go, you know, a once-a-year thing. But VolunTeens is very consistent. It's like always there, and it's something I can always rely on to be there,” Jain said. “And it's a lot more thorough, I feel, because they meet so much more often. And I think that's what makes Volunteens so much more special than all the other volunteer experiences that I have [around the community].”
But the benefit to the library is considerable too. Were it not for the VolunTeens, the librarians would have a much more difficult time hosting their public events, Beka said.
“If [the VolunTeens] all ran away we would cry,” VolunTeen co-director Jennifer Delmar-Rollings said. “So especially for craft programs, the crafts that we would offer would have to be things [that we’d] have to spend more money on because we'd have to buy pre-packaged ready-to-go crafts, which are more expensive. We would still offer programs, but we would have to scale back.”
Even the tasks that may seem mundane have a significant impact. Pulling holds or retrieving books from around the library that patrons have placed holds on are tasks routinely performed by VolunTeens. However, the convenience of having the books ready to give to patrons is immeasurable.
“[Pulling holds is] a service that we could do as librarians, but that would be very difficult, especially in the middle of summer, when you're doing so many programs. And, you know, that might be the only way some of these mothers with five kids can get their books, because they can't come in with all their kiddos and try to get everything,” Beka said. “Or some of our retired folks in the community. That's the only way they're going to get their books. Some of them have mobility issues, they can't really make it all the way into the library. But if you can pull their books, we can take them out to curbside [and] get them to them in their cars. That's a huge service to the community.”
Inevitably, VolunTeens move on and leave the program as they graduate from high school, but the experience they’ve gained stays with them.
“I’ve had a few teens who’ve come back from being in college, and they talk about how much they enjoyed the library or [how it] was a good place for them,” Jenn said. “And it's really nice to hear that when they come back and know that this was (…) a good positive space for them. I'm happy that I was able to provide that in some way.”
Vavra said she is always impressed by the teens who volunteer at the library.
“They’re top notch,” she said.
