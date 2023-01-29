Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of Jan. 29:
Double feature
The HUB in Allen invites community members to a double feature Feb. 1 beginning at 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Families will get to see "Minions" at the first showing. Those who stick around will also get to see Disney’s "Aladdin."
Library offers book making class for kids
Have you ever been curious about book making? Recommended for grades 2-6, children will get to create a blank book from scratch and decorate it to take home from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Allen Public Library. The program will be limited to 20 participants.
The Gods of Comedy
Community members are invited to the Allen Contemporary Theatre from through Feb. 12 to see a production of "The Gods of Comedy."
Daphne and Ralph are young classics professors who have just made a discovery that will launch them into academic fame. But something goes disastrously wrong, and Daphne cries out in a panic, "Save me, gods of ancient Greece," and the gods appear. The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounters the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers, and conspicuous consumption.
"The Gods of Comedy" is directed by Robyn Mead.
Garden network meeting
Taken up an interest in gardening? Community members are invited to the North Texas School Garden Network Winter Meet Up from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at North Texas Food Bank 3677 Mapleshade Lane.
Topics include community building, garden to table edible education lessons and seasonal activities that you can use in your school garden program. We are stronger together! Join us as we build a school garden army in North Texas.
Student talent show
Community members are invited to Allen High School’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at 300 Rivercrest Blvd.
Attendees will get to see the many talents of Allen ISD’s student body.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.