Community members from all over Collin County gathered on Tuesday to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County’s new central offices.
These offices aim to serve as a central point for all of the Boys and Girls Club’s branches as well as an opportunity to begin serving the Allen community.
“We don't have a presence here, so having our administrative offices located here in Collin County gives us a great opportunity to plant our base in Allen and get a club where the kids in Allen can start benefitting from the services of the Boys and Girls Club,” Area Director Kareem Evans said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Collin County was established 54 years ago, according to Vice President Brandi Lewis. In 2022, the organization served 1,876 registered members, 118,252 meals and helped children complete 88,900 homework hours.
“We provide a valuable service to the community. It's not easy for a nonprofit to be in Collin County,” CEO Torsten Seifert said. “It is a fast-growing and super wealthy county on paper, but half of the kids enrolled in Collin County ISDs qualify for free or reduced lunch. More than a third come from nontraditional families where one or both parents are missing. We are here to serve the needs of the community with fun and exciting programming.”
Recently, the organization added new programs including esports, robotics, programming, mass communications and golf, with the help of corporate partners like Raytheon, PGA, Capital One and others.
“We've grown over the last three years and doubled the number of branches,” Seifert said. “We want to continue growing.”
The Boys and Girls Club serves youth aged from 5-17, with most members ranging from ages 5-9. The organization provides programming for the arts, health and wellness, education, leadership skills and athletics.
“We're always in need of volunteers, especially at the club level with mentors for our programs, as well as our gala committee on the fundraising side,” Vice President of Development Yemishtha Rutnam said. “We're also always looking for corporate partners. We rely heavily on volunteers, community partners and corporate partners.”
On Oct. 14, the Boys and Girls Club will host a Night at the Cabaret as its annual gala to raise funds for future programs.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.