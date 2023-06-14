Community members from all over Collin County gathered on Tuesday to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County’s new central offices.

These offices aim to serve as a central point for all of the Boys and Girls Club’s branches as well as an opportunity to begin serving the Allen community.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments