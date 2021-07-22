On Tuesday, a Collin County Grand Jury indicted 21-year-old Allen resident Burak Hezar for capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of his family members.
Prosecutors allege Hezar killed his sister, 17-year-old Burcu Hezar, and mother, 51-year-old Isil Borat, and in stabbing them, knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths “during the same criminal transaction.”
Allen police officers found the bodies of Burcu and Borat at approximately 9:14 a.m. on April 24 while responding to a call regarding a disturbance in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive.
The suspect was not at the scene when first responders arrived, and a subsequent manhunt for him led to his arrest later that day at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where he was reportedly awaiting a flight to San Francisco.
Hezar is currently held in the Collin County Detention Center on a $2 million bond. His attorney, Daniel Clancy, did not return a request for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.