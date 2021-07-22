Hezar mug

Burak Hezar, 20, was arrested for capital murder in connection to the deaths of his mother and sister.

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, a Collin County Grand Jury indicted 21-year-old Allen resident Burak Hezar for capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of his family members.

Prosecutors allege Hezar killed his sister, 17-year-old Burcu Hezar, and mother, 51-year-old Isil Borat, and in stabbing them, knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths “during the same criminal transaction.”

Allen police officers found the bodies of Burcu and Borat at approximately 9:14 a.m. on April 24 while responding to a call regarding a disturbance in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive.

The suspect was not at the scene when first responders arrived, and a subsequent manhunt for him led to his arrest later that day at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where he was reportedly awaiting a flight to San Francisco.

Hezar is currently held in the Collin County Detention Center on a $2 million bond. His attorney, Daniel Clancy, did not return a request for comment.

